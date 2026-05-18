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Supreme Court refuses to entertain PIL for reviewing wages of priests, temple staff

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said that it cannot entertain the petition under Article 32 of the Constitution and those aggrieved can directly approach the court.
Last Updated : 18 May 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 18 May 2026, 06:36 IST
Supreme CourtConstitutionpublic interest litigation

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