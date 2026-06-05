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Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to fill vacant posts in state human rights commissions

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana asked the petitioner as to why he has not approached the high court concerned.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 09:35 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 09:35 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtHuman Rights Commission

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