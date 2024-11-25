Home
Supreme Court refuses to examine PIL over voter list duplication

A bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar said the apex court cannot issue omnibus directions to all authorities.
PTI
Last Updated : 25 November 2024, 12:23 IST

Published 25 November 2024, 12:23 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPIL

