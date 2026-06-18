Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on plea against implementation of CBSE's 3-language policy

During the brief hearing, the counsel appearing for the NGO submitted that they are not challenging the three-language policy per se but just the implementation part of it.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 10:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 June 2026, 10:32 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCBSELanguage policy

Follow us on :

Follow Us