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Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of PIL seeking complete ban on cow slaughter

Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent hearing.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 07:46 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 07:46 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcow slaughterBakrid

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