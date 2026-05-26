Supreme Court refuses urgent hearing of PIL seeking complete ban on cow slaughter

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Tuesday refused to grant urgent hearing of a PIL seeking effective implementation of the law imposing a complete ban on cow slaughter ahead of Bakrid.</p><p>"You remembered this a day before. No urgency. Thanks," said a bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi.</p>.Calcutta High Court asks Bengal govt to take decision on exemption in animal slaughter rules for Eid ul-Adha.<p>Advocate Barun Kumar Sinha mentioned the matter before the bench seeking urgent hearing.</p><p>"Day after tomorrow is Bakrid. This is a plea to seek implementation of anti-cow slaughter law. If this can be listed tomorrow," Sinha said.</p><p>The plea, filed by Satish Kumar Aggarwal, former vice-president of the Akhil Bharat Hindu Mahasabha, seeks directions to enforce anti-slaughter laws to protect the cow and its progeny from slaughter. It also wants a direction to state governments to notify guidelines for regulating slaughterhouses in each and every state in accordance with law.</p>