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Supreme Court rejects AIIMS' plea against order to terminate 28-week pregnancy of minor girl

A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan expressed its serious concern over filing of the review plea.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 18:18 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 18:18 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAIIMS

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