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Supreme Court rejects Anil Ambani's plea against declaration of banks accounts as fraudulent

The bench asked the single-judge bench to expeditiously decide Ambani's plea against the show cause notices issued by three banks.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 14:36 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 14:36 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAnil Ambani

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