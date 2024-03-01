Supreme Court rejects Asaram Bapu's plea for suspension of sentence in rape case on health grounds

The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain self-styled godman Asaram Bapu's plea for suspension of sentence in rape case on health grounds, reported news agency PTI. The court asked him to approach Rajasthan High Court in the matter.

The self-styled godman was convicted by the special POCSO court in Jodhpur for various offences of sexual assault including rape, and sentenced to life imprisonment (till the remainder of his natural life).

Asaram has been in custody since September 2, 2013 after he was arrested in Indore and brought to Jodhpur for raping a teenage girl in his ashram in 2013.

His accomplices Sharad and Shilpi were sentenced to 20 years in jail by the trial court in the same case.

The teenager had alleged in her complaint that Asaram had called her to his ashram in Manai near Jodhpur and raped her on the night of August 15, 2013.

(With PTI inputs)