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Supreme Court rejects Congress leader's plea for time to approach Assam court

The apex court had on April 15 stayed the High Court's order upon hearing submissions from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Assam government.
Last Updated : 17 April 2026, 09:48 IST
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Published 17 April 2026, 09:48 IST
India NewsCongressAssamSupreme CourtPawan Khera

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