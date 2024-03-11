SC refuses to stay Bombay HC's judgment acquitting ex-DU professor G N Saibaba in Maoist links case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the Bombay High Court's order acquitting former Delhi University professor G N Saibaba in a Maoists link case, saying there can't be any urgency to reverse an acquittal order.

A bench of Justices B R Gavai and Sandeep Mehta said, "Prima facie, the judgment (of the HC) is very well reasoned".

The bench noted that though Additional Solicitor General S V Raju did not press for a stay of the High Court order, since the plea mentioned it, the court is rejecting such a prayer.

Raju said he would seek to put some documents on record.