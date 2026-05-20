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Supreme Court rejects PIL challenging caste enumeration during Census

The top court said the government must know the number of persons belonging to backward castes to frame welfare measures.
Last Updated : 20 May 2026, 10:27 IST
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Published 20 May 2026, 10:27 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCensusPIL

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