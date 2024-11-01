Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court rejects plea by doctors against compensation for deficiency in service 

The court also rejected an appeal by the complainant seeking further enhancement of the money.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 01 November 2024, 13:26 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2024, 13:26 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtcompensation

Follow us on :

Follow Us