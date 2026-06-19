Supreme Court rejects plea for CBI probe into Tamil Nadu Assembly trust vote

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday declined to entertain a petition seeking a CBI investigation into alleged irregularities and horse-trading in the May 13 trust vote in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/tamil-nadu">Tamil Nadu</a> Legislative Assembly.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana observed that the plea was based on “casual allegations” and lacked any reliable material to substantiate the claims. </p><p>The court made it clear that no ground was made out for its interference.</p><p>The petition, filed by K K Ramesh, had sought a probe into the trust vote in which the C Joseph Vijay-led TVK government comfortably survived with the support of 25 rebel AIADMK MLAs. </p>.Vijay wins trust vote with support from Congress and Left parties; DMK stages a walk out, rift in AIADMK exposed.<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dmk">DMK</a> had staged a walkout during the proceedings.</p><p>The petitioner’s counsel C R Jaya Sukin argued that the episode posed a serious threat to democracy. </p><p>He alleged that ruling parties across the country were indulging in horse-trading and that legislators were being influenced through monetary inducements and threats. </p><p>The counsel also pointed out that some legislators had publicly submitted letters of support before the media.</p><p>However, the bench was not convinced by these submissions. “This writ petition is based on casual allegations without any reliable material to substantiate the same,” the court said while rejecting the plea.</p><p>The verdict comes as a major relief to the Tamil Nadu government, which had successfully passed the floor test on May 13.</p>