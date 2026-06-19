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Supreme Court rejects plea for CBI probe into Tamil Nadu Assembly trust vote

He alleged that ruling parties across the country were indulging in horse-trading and that legislators were being influenced through monetary inducements and threats.
Last Updated : 19 June 2026, 12:58 IST
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Published 19 June 2026, 12:58 IST
India NewsCBITamil NaduSupreme Court

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