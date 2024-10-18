Supreme Court rejects plea over defence production, says matter of government policy

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday dismissed a plea concerning the defence production policy noting it was a matter in the Centre's domain.</p>.<p>"These are matters which are purely in the policy domain of the Union government," a bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud, Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra told the petitioner appearing in person.</p>.<p>The petitioner said the issue affected national security.</p>.In relief to Sadhguru, Supreme Court junks petition against Isha Foundation over 'holding two women captive'.<p>The bench, however, remarked, "It is for the government to handle national security. This is a matter of policy." The petitioner further claimed the issue was previously taken up by the Prime Minister's Office.</p>.<p>While dismissing his plea, the bench said the petitioner may pursue his remedy with the government.</p>