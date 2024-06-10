Supreme Court rejects plea seeking asylum by US national

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a plea by an American citizen seeking asylum in India as he apprehended he had discovered an alternative to petroleum and could face persecution upon his return to the United States.

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said, “We are not inclined to entertain the present petition filed under Article 32 of the Constitution. The writ petition is dismissed accordingly”.

Additional solicitor general Vikramjeet Banerjee, appearing for the Centre, submitted before the court that the visa was granted to the petitioner in December 2023 for 365 days and it expires on December 9, 2024, and it does not expire tomorrow.

“But you cannot stay for one shot for 180 days at one particular place. He has to go back to the next country and come back. I am not in a position to advise him on which country,” Banerjee said.

The bench said that it is his choice whether he wanted to visit some other country or not.