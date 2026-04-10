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Supreme Court rejects plea to stop caste Census, slams petitioner for language used in PIL

The bench dismissed the plea, which also sought a direction to the Centre to formulate policies to provide economic incentives to families with a single child.
Last Updated : 10 April 2026, 07:26 IST
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Published 10 April 2026, 07:26 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtCensusPIL

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