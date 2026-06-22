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Supreme Court relaxes anonymisation rules in matrimonial case to ease practical difficulties

The court clarified that while the anonymised versions of the orders available in the public domain and judicial records shall remain unchanged.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 16:04 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 16:04 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMarital Disputematrimonial dispute

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