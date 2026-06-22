Supreme Court relaxes anonymisation rules in matrimonial case to ease practical difficulties

<p>New Delhi: In a significant relief to litigants in a matrimonial dispute, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has modified its earlier directions on anonymisation, allowing parties to obtain decrees and official documents with their real identities for use before competent authorities, while keeping public-domain records unchanged.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana acknowledged that a fully redacted decree was creating genuine implementation difficulties. </p>.<p>The court has now permitted the preparation and issuance of order-sheets, memo of parties, and the divorce decree incorporating the actual names and particulars of the parties, but only for limited official and statutory purposes.</p>.<p>The order strikes a careful balance between protecting the privacy of individuals involved in sensitive matrimonial litigation and ensuring that court decrees remain functional for administrative and legal compliance. Legal observers see this as a pragmatic step that could ease difficulties faced by several litigants across similar cases.</p>.<p>The modification came on a miscellaneous application filed by the respondent in a transfer petition titled X vs Y. </p>.<p>The court had earlier directed anonymisation of the parties’ identities in its order dated November 11, 2024. </p>.<p>Following the grant of divorce on March 20, 2025, the Registry prepared a fully redacted decree, which led to practical problems in its acceptance by various authorities.</p>.<p>The applicant approached the court seeking clarification, arguing that the anonymised decree was proving to be a hurdle in completing necessary formalities. </p>.Supreme Court increases compensation to Rs 1.46 crore for Kerala youth rendered paraplegic in road accident.<p>The bench allowed the plea on April 27, 2026. Subsequently, the Registry sought further directions through an office report dated May 22, 2026.</p>.<p>“Considering the above, this court is of the view that the ends of justice would be served by modifying the earlier directions of anonymization to a limited extent,” the bench observed.</p>.<p>The court clarified that while the anonymised versions of the orders available in the public domain and judicial records shall remain unchanged, parties are entitled to receive non-redacted copies of the decree and related documents for official use.</p>