<p>The Supreme Court has reserved its order on Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pawan-khera">Pawan Khera</a>'s plea seeking anticipatory bail in case registered against him in Assam.</p><p>Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Assam government, told the Supreme Court that Khera showed "fake", "doctored" copies of passports of the Assam Chief Minister's wife at a press conference.</p><p>Meanwhile, Khera told the court that some sections invoked against him were bailable, others do not require arrest. He told the court that if he does not get anticipatory bail in the case, then the purpose of pre-arrest bail is gone.</p> <p><em>More to follow...</em></p>