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Supreme Court reserves verdict on Pawan Khera's anticipatory bail plea in Assam case

It is alleged that Khera showed 'fake', 'doctored' copies of passports of the Assam Chief Minister's wife at a press conference.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 07:41 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 07:41 IST
India NewsIndiaAssamSupreme CourtPawan Kheraanticipatory bail

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