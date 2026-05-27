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Supreme Court says time-stamping on VVPAT slips technical matter in EC’s domain

The bench directed the registry to forward the plea to the EC, which in turn could consider it.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 10:34 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtElection CommissionVVPAT

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