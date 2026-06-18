Supreme Court seeks Centre, BCI responses on national digital registry for lawyers

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notice to the Centre, Bar Council of India (BCI), University Grants Commission (UGC) and others on a plea seeking the creation of a National Digital Registry for the legal profession, including a unique national advocate identifier for every enrolled lawyer.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana observed that the proposal appeared innovative and feasible with the help of modern technology. </p><p>The plea, filed by the Bar Association of India (BAI), also sought directions to the BCI to frame a social media and digital conduct code for advocates under Section 49 of the Advocates Act, 1961.</p><p>The court posted the matter for further hearing in July.</p>.Supreme Court refuses to pass interim order on plea against implementation of CBSE's 3-language policy.<p>During the hearing, the Chief Justice stressed the importance of strengthening young members of the Bar. </p><p>“Our entire hope lies on the young members of the Bar and the future generation of the profession,” the CJI remarked.</p><p>Referring to the digital conduct code, the bench noted it had come across “nasty comments” by some on social media platforms. </p><p>“Advocates are responsible... Those who are doing it and are defaming the profession, they may not be really professionals,” the CJI observed.</p><p>The petition highlighted that India has approximately 1.8 million enrolled advocates, but there is no single, publicly verifiable, real-time national database to confirm genuine enrolment, qualifications, and standing. </p><p>Enrolment and maintenance of rolls remain fragmented across 23 State Bar Councils, lacking uniform standards and interoperability. This opacity, the plea stated, has enabled fraudulent enrolments to persist. </p><p>It called for a technology-driven National Digital Registry for the Legal Profession of India (NDRLP) featuring a unique national advocate identifier, real-time status, verified qualifications, disciplinary records, and publicly accessible QR-verifiable profiles.</p><p>The petition also urged the UGC to establish a digitally accessible law degree verification portal linked to BCI-approved institutions for seamless integration with the registry.</p><p>Among other reliefs, the BAI sought constitution of a monitoring committee headed by a retired Supreme Court judge to oversee implementation and quarterly progress reports to the apex court. It also called upon the Ministry of Law and Justice to create a dedicated corpus for the project as a national rule of law infrastructure initiative.</p><p>Advocates Vipin Nair and Prashant Kumar appeared for the Bar Association of India. The bench also directed that law universities be impleaded as parties in the matter.</p>