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Supreme Court seeks Centre, BCI responses on national digital registry for lawyers

The plea, filed by the Bar Association of India (BAI), also sought directions to the BCI to frame a social media and digital conduct code for advocates under Section 49 of the Advocates Act, 1961.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 13:41 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 13:41 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBCI

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