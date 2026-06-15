Supreme Court seeks Centre, Punjab response on plea over RTE Act non-implementation

<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/cji-surya-kant-bats-for-mediation-says-arbitration-facing-procedural-hurdles-4032581"> Supreme Court</a> on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Punjab government on a petition alleging that the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009, has remained poorly implemented in the state for the past 15 years.</p> <p>A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice V Mohana was hearing a petition filed by a litigant appearing in person, who has sought directions to the Union government to ensure strict and continuous compliance with the Act, particularly the mandatory admission of at least 25 per cent children from weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in Class 1 in private unaided schools.</p> <p>During the hearing, the bench asked the petitioner whether he had identified specific schools flouting the provision. </p>.RTI activism has become new business, says Supreme Court; refuses anticipatory bail to activist.<p>The petitioner contended that despite the law being in force for over a decade and a half, its implementation in Punjab was negligible. </p> <p>He pointed to a 2012 Supreme Court judgment that upheld the constitutional validity of the RTE Act.</p> <p>The state government had earlier informed the court through an affidavit that over 450 students from economically weaker sections (EWS) had been admitted in private schools. </p> <p>However, the petitioner argued that the figure was grossly inadequate, pointing out that nearly two lakh students are admitted at the entry level every year in the state. </p> <p>As per the 25 per cent quota, the number should be closer to 50,000, he claimed.</p> <p>The bench issued notice and suggested that the petitioner could conduct a sample survey in at least one district to assess the number of private schools and the extent of compliance with the RTE quota.</p> <p>The petitioner informed the court that he had earlier filed an RTI application on the issue. </p> <p>The bench observed that responses to RTI queries often depend on how the questions are framed.</p>.Mere non-payment of dues can't be criminal breach of trust: Supreme Court.<p>The plea has sought a direction to the Centre to put in place a transparent, time-bound and verifiable mechanism — including public dashboards — for monitoring compliance with Section 12(1)(c) of the RTE Act in Punjab on a continuing basis.</p> <p>Section 12(1)(c) mandates that private schools admit at least 25 per cent of the strength of Class 1 from children belonging to weaker sections and disadvantaged groups in the neighbourhood and provide them free and compulsory elementary education till its completion.</p> <p>The petition has also urged the Centre to ensure an effective implementation framework in Punjab, covering determination and publication of available seats, admission schedules, an accessible application process, reimbursement to schools, and enforcement of penalties for non-compliance.</p>