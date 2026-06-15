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Supreme Court seeks Centre, Punjab response on plea over RTE Act non-implementation

The petitioner informed the court that he had earlier filed an RTI application on the issue.
Last Updated : 15 June 2026, 13:00 IST
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Published 15 June 2026, 13:00 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPunjabRTE

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