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Supreme Court seeks Centre’s response on plea over 'vague' definition of wetland

The rule defines a 'wetland' as an area of marsh, fen, peatland or water, whether natural or artificial, permanent or temporary.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 11:17 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 11:17 IST
India NewsSupreme Courtwetlands

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