Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on restrictions on benefits for adoptive mothers

A bench of Justices J B Pardiwala and Pankaj Mithal sought to know the idea of saying that a child has to be of three months or less.
shish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi
Last Updated : 15 November 2024, 14:52 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 15 November 2024, 14:52 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

Follow us on :

Follow Us