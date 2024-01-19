Supreme Court seeks comprehensive plan to save the Great India Bustard

The bench said that the apex court had already delivered a judgment and the Centre should decide on the way forward.

The court asked Attorney General R Venkatramani on existence of data, based on scientific studies as GIBs die of collision with the ''overhead power transmission line''.

“Do we have any authentic data from a government-monitored study on the efficacy of the bird diverters in saving the GIBs from collision-related deaths,” the bench asked Attorney General R Venkataramani.

The court asked him to make personal efforts to resolve the issue.

“We are asking the AG about the way forward. Tell us what can be done," the bench asked Venkatramani.

The bench asked Rajasthan and Gujarat governments as well as the court-appointed panel to file a status report.

The GIB is especially found in Rajasthan and Gujarat, and according to the 2021 report of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the species are on the verge of extinction with hardly 50 to 249 of them alive.