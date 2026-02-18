Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court seeks cricketer Mohammad Shami's reply on transfer pleas filed by his estranged wife

The top court issued notice to the respondents, including Shami, seeking their responses on the pleas and posted the matter for hearing after four weeks.
Last Updated : 18 February 2026, 14:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 18 February 2026, 14:46 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMohammad Shami

Follow us on :

Follow Us