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Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police reply on bail pleas of two IM operatives jailed for 12 years

The Indian Mujahideen has been linked to multiple terror attacks, including the 2010 German Bakery blast in Pune, the Chinnaswami Stadium blast in Bengaluru, and the Jama Masjid attack in Delhi.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 14:16 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 14:16 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtDelhi Policebail pleaIndian Mujahideen

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