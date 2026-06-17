Supreme Court seeks Delhi Police reply on bail pleas of two IM operatives jailed for 12 years

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Wednesday sought a reply from the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/delhi-police">Delhi Police</a> on the bail applications of two alleged Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives who have been in custody for nearly 12 years in connection with terror cases.</p><p>A bench of Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the Delhi Police while hearing the pleas of Mohd Saquib Ansari and Waqar Azhar, who are challenging the Delhi High Court’s rejection of their bail pleas.</p>.Plea against re-test of NEET UG to be heard by Justice Narasimha-led bench in July: Supreme Court.<p>The bench observed that the case would be guided by the principles laid down in its January orders concerning bail in certain Delhi riot cases, as well as the interpretation in the Gulfisha Fatima judgment. </p><p>It directed the police to file a counter-affidavit.</p><p>Additional Solicitor General Anil Kaushik, representing the Delhi Police, submitted that the High Court had passed a reasoned order after applying the principles from the Gulfisha Fatima case (January 5, 2026). </p><p>The bench, however, questioned the reliance, noting that the referenced judgment was pending for reference, and emphasised that the ruling in K.A. Najeeb (2021) would apply with full force. </p><p>The Najeeb judgment had held that prolonged delay in trial can be a ground for granting bail even in UAPA cases, overriding the stringent restrictions under Section 43D(5) of the Act.</p><p>Saquib and Azhar were arrested in 2014 by the Special Cell of the Delhi Police following an FIR linked to the interrogation of Mohd Quateel Siddiqui, an alleged IM member picked up near the Anand Vihar inter-state bus terminal in November 2011. </p><p>Siddiqui’s disclosures reportedly led to the identification and arrest of several other alleged operatives of the banned outfit, along with the recovery of arms, ammunition, and explosives.</p>.'Cheat someone in Tamil Nadu, then Kashmir...': Supreme Court says have to be harsh on cyber criminals .<p>The Indian Mujahideen has been linked to multiple terror attacks, including the 2010 German Bakery blast in Pune, the Chinnaswami Stadium blast in Bengaluru, and the Jama Masjid attack in Delhi.</p><p>While rejecting bail plea on April 24, the Delhi High Court had observed that despite the long period of incarceration, the release of the accused posed a significant threat to national security and public safety.</p>