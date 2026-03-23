<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday issued notices to the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana">Haryana</a> government, its DGP and others on a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of a four-year-old girl in Gurugram.</p>.<p>A bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also asked the police commissioner of Gurugram and the investigating officer (IO) to appear before it on March 25 with the entire records of the case.</p>.<p>It further asked the district judge of Gurugram to take the magistrate’s response for the alleged insensitive handling of the case.</p>.<p>On March 20, the top court had agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of the 4-year-old girl in Gurugram.</p>.Supreme Court judge laments UAPA 'misuse,' poor representation of women in judiciary.<p>The court had taken note of an urgent mention by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi and posted the matter for hearing on Monday.</p>.<p>The senior advocate told the court that police have done nothing despite the girl giving a statement to the magistrate detailing the horrific incident.</p>.<p>"There is no arrest made. The site has not been secured. No CCTV (footage) taken. Household maids are involved," Rohatgi had submitted.</p>.<p>The CJI initially asked the petitioners to move the high court.</p>.<p>However, the senior lawyer said the high court concerned will be in Chandigarh, while the victim’s father is employed in Gurugram, arguing that a “message should go from the highest court of the country” in this “horrific case”. </p>