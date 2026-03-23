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Supreme Court seeks replies from Haryana govt, DGP on plea seeking CBI probe into minor's rape in Gurugram

On March 20, the top court had agreed to hear a plea seeking a CBI or SIT probe into the rape of the 4-year-old girl in Gurugram.
Last Updated : 23 March 2026, 09:31 IST
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Published 23 March 2026, 09:31 IST
India NewsCBISupreme CourtgurugramHaryanarape

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