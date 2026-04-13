Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court seeks reply from Centre, others on plea concerning MSP

Advocate Prashant Bhushan, appearing for the petitioners, said the plea raises a very important issue related to the farmers in the country.
Last Updated : 13 April 2026, 06:50 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 April 2026, 06:50 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMSP

Follow us on :

Follow Us