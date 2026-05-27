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Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, CBSE & NCERT on plea against 3rd language mandate for Class 9

A CJI-led bench asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati, representing the Centre, to submit a report on the logistical preparedness for implementing the new rule.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 12:57 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 12:57 IST
IndiaSupreme CourtCBSENCERT

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