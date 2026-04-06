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Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, others on plea to prevent cattle intrusion on highways

The plea has sought a direction to the authorities to frame and enforce uniform national guidelines to prevent cattle intrusion on highways.
Last Updated : 06 April 2026, 08:52 IST
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Published 06 April 2026, 08:52 IST
India NewsSupreme Court

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