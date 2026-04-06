<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court"> Supreme Court </a>on Monday sought responses from the Centre and others on a plea seeking direction to the authorities to ensure that stray cattle is kept away from national and state highways across the country.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta issued notice to the Centre and others, including the states and Union Territories, seeking their responses on the plea within four weeks.</p>.<p>The plea has sought a direction to the authorities to frame and enforce uniform national guidelines to prevent cattle intrusion on highways.</p>.Supreme Court orders CBI probe into allegations against Arunachal CM Pema Khandu over allotment of public contracts.<p>The plea, filed by Lawyers For <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/human-rights">Human Rights</a> International, sought mandatory fencing of national highways and expressway, particularly on accident-prone stretches.</p>.<p>It also sought establishment of scientifically managed cattle shelters/gaushalas with earmarked funding, and imposition of strict penal liability for illegal abandonment of cattle.</p>.<p>The plea also sought formulation of a no-fault compensation framework for victims of accidents caused by stray cattle. </p>