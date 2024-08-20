Home
india

Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta High Court order asking girls to control sexual urges

The apex court also restored the conviction of the man who was acquitted by the High Court for raping a minor girl with whom he had a 'romantic affair'.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 20 August 2024, 05:29 IST

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a controversial Calcutta High Court order asking girls to control sexual urges.

The apex court also restored the conviction of the man who was acquitted by the High Court for raping a minor girl with whom he had a 'romantic affair', reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the SC is also set to hear today a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors' strike over it.

More to follow...

Published 20 August 2024, 05:29 IST
