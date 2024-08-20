Supreme Court sets aside Calcutta High Court order asking girls to control sexual urges

The Supreme Court on Tuesday set aside a controversial Calcutta High Court order asking girls to control sexual urges.

The apex court also restored the conviction of the man who was acquitted by the High Court for raping a minor girl with whom he had a 'romantic affair', reported ANI.

Meanwhile, the SC is also set to hear today a suo motu case related to the rape and murder of a postgraduate medic at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata amid the ongoing nationwide doctors' strike over it.

More to follow...