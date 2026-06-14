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Supreme Court sets aside conviction of MP executive engineer, others in handpump 'corruption' case

The prosecution claimed these acts constituted an attempt to cheat and commit criminal misconduct since no handpump was found at the spot during inspection.
Last Updated : 14 June 2026, 06:14 IST
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Published 14 June 2026, 06:14 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMadhya PradeshGwaliorcorruption cases

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