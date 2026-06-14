Supreme Court sets aside conviction of MP executive engineer, others in handpump 'corruption' case

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> has said that mere preparation of official documents and processing of a proposal for installing a handpump do not amount to an attempt to commit criminal misconduct without proof of dishonest or fraudulent intent.</p><p>The top court set aside the conviction of an executive engineer and other public servants along with a contractor in a case under Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC.</p><p>A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar underscored that official procedural lapses or non-execution of sanctioned works, without evidence of personal gain or corrupt motive, do not automatically translate into criminal offences under anti-corruption laws. </p><p>The court ruled that the prosecution failed to establish any dishonest intention on the part of the appellants, even though the handpump in question was never installed at the site in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gwalior">Gwalior</a>, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/madhya-pradesh">Madhya Pradesh</a>.</p><p>The case stemmed from alleged irregularities in the proposal, quotation, work order, and billing process for a single handpump. The appellants, including the Executive Engineer, were accused of preparing note sheets, calling quotations, approving the lowest bid, issuing the work order, and preparing bills. </p><p>The prosecution claimed these acts constituted an attempt to cheat and commit criminal misconduct since no handpump was found at the spot during inspection.</p><p>Allowing the appeals, the bench held that under the unamended Section 15 read with Section 13(1)(c) and (d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, the prosecution must prove foundational facts indicating dishonest or fraudulent intent to misappropriate property or obtain pecuniary advantage.</p>.Cessation of employment on unauthorised absence not illegal termination, says Supreme Court.<p>"Mere preparation of official records or processing of a proposal would not by itself satisfy the requirements of the provision," the court observed.</p><p>The bench noted that the panchnama confirming the handpump was not installed only pointed to possible irregularities or non-execution of work, but did not establish misappropriation of funds or any pecuniary benefit to the accused or others. </p><p>Importantly, the court pointed out that the enquiry report relied upon by the prosecution was not proved in evidence, and no material was brought on record to show the basis of the enquiry or the circumstances leading to it. </p><p>The complainant, who triggered the case, had passed away before his testimony could be recorded, and no other witness spoke of any collusion or dishonest design by the appellants.</p><p>The court rejected the Madhya Pradesh government's argument invoking the presumption under Section 20 of the PC Act, clarifying that the provision does not apply to offences under clauses (c) and (d) of Section 13(1). </p><p>Referring to Section 25 of the IPC, the bench emphasised that an act becomes "fraudulent" only when done with intent to defraud, which remained unproven in this case. </p><p>"Criminal liability cannot rest upon possibilities or suspicion. It is a settled principle that suspicion, however strong, cannot take the place of proof," the court said, dismissing the prosecution's contention about potential large-scale loss due to similar proposals.</p><p>With the foundational allegation of dishonest intent unproven, the court also set aside the convictions under cheating and forgery sections (420, 467, 468 and 471) of the Indian Penal Code. </p>