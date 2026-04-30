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Supreme Court sets aside Karnataka HC order reducing compensation to be paid by NICE for land acquisition

The court also dismissed a civil appeal by the NICE against determination of compensation payable in respect of the schedule land at the rate of Rs 500 per sq feet.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 15:51 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 15:51 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtKarnataka High Courtland acquisitionNICE

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