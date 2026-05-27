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Supreme Court sets aside NCLAT order which rejected Amazon's appeal

The bench also set aside the Competition Commission of India's (CCI) December 17, 2021 order which had levied a Rs 202 crore penalty on Amazon.
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 07:10 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 07:10 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAmazon

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