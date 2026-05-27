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Supreme Court sets aside NCLAT's order approving penalty on Amazon for investment deal with Future group

In the case, the bench said, 'The findings of suppression, omission, and misrepresentation recorded against the appellant, cannot be sustained.'
Last Updated : 27 May 2026, 15:43 IST
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Published 27 May 2026, 10:29 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtAmazonNCLAT

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