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Supreme Court sets aside pre-arrest bail granted to Tamil Nadu police officer in case of harassing law student

The bench said the high court’s decision to protect him from arrest merely because departmental action had already been initiated was unsustainable in law.
Last Updated : 11 May 2026, 14:03 IST
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Published 11 May 2026, 14:03 IST
India NewsTamil NaduSupreme CourtSexual Harassment

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