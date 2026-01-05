Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court signs MoU with Bhutan apex court for exchange of law clerks: CJI Surya Kant

The clerks will receive the same honorarium as Indian law clerks, and their travel expenses will be borne by the Supreme Court, the CJI said.
Last Updated : 05 January 2026, 08:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 January 2026, 08:30 IST
Chief Justice of IndiaSupreme CourtBhutan

Follow us on :

Follow Us