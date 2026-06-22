Supreme Court slams CARA for red tape blocking family adoptions

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Monday came down heavily on bureaucratic hurdles in adoption cases, questioning why the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA) was opposing the adoption of a minor girl by her own maternal aunt settled in the United States.</p> <p>A bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Joymalya Bagchi expressed strong displeasure while hearing a writ petition filed by the minor girl and her adoptive parents. </p> <p>The petitioners challenged CARA’s stand that prevented the processing of an inter-country relative adoption after the child had already been legally adopted under the <a href="https://www.indiacode.nic.in/bitstream/123456789/21406/1/the_hindu_adoptions_and_maintenance_act%2C1965.pdf">Hindu Adoptions and Maintenance Act (HAMA), 1956.</a></p> <p>The girl’s mother had passed away in July 2024, following which the child was adopted by her maternal aunt and uncle through a registered adoption deed under HAMA. </p>.Udupi: Four, including doctor, held over illegal adoption and child trafficking of one-month-old baby girl.<p>The couple, who are US residents, now sought to complete the formalities for taking the child with them.</p> <p>When CARA’s counsel sought time to file a reply, the bench sharply questioned the authority’s resistance.</p> <p>“Why are you opposing adoption? Why can’t family members adopt,” Justice Nagarathna asked, recalling a previous case involving twins where the paternal aunt had faced similar obstacles while trying to adopt and take the children to the United Kingdom.</p> <p>“Father’s sister wanted to adopt... All the obstacles were raised by your department. Why are you against it? The family wants to adopt and all the bureaucratic red tapism comes in the way,” Justice Nagarathna observed.</p> .No babies for adoption, as hopeful parents line up.<p>The case underscores growing judicial concern over procedural delays and rigid interpretations that come in the way of genuine family-based adoptions, particularly in inter-country cases involving close relatives.</p> <p>The bench expressed concern over CARA’s “very negative attitude,” noting that even when parents are willing to adopt their relative’s child, the department was creating unnecessary hurdles.</p> <p>Advocate Noor Shergill, representing the petitioners, highlighted the urgency of the matter, stating that permission granted by the US government for the adoption would expire on July 20.</p> <p>“I am not asking them to issue a letter. I am just saying complete the process,” Shergill submitted.</p> .CARA issues guidelines to states for strengthening counselling during adoption.<p>The court directed CARA to take all necessary steps for processing the petitioners’ application without prejudice to its contentions in the writ petition. </p> <p>The bench posted the matter for further hearing in July and made it clear that if CARA failed to file its counter affidavit, the court may proceed to hear the case without it.</p> <p>The court also observed that the permission granted by US authorities should not be defeated merely because CARA had not filed its response.<br></p>