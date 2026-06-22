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Supreme Court slams CARA for red tape blocking family adoptions

The girl’s mother had passed away in July 2024, following which the child was adopted by her maternal aunt and uncle through a registered adoption deed under HAMA.
Last Updated : 22 June 2026, 17:14 IST
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Published 22 June 2026, 17:14 IST
India NewsUSSupreme Courtchild adoption

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