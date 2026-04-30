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Supreme Court slams Centre for not filing affidavit on plea to control 'unpredictable' airfares

A plea filed in November 2025 had sought a robust and independent regulator that ensures transparency and passenger protection across the civil aviation sector.
Last Updated : 30 April 2026, 10:36 IST
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Published 30 April 2026, 10:36 IST
India NewsAviationIndiaSupreme Courtairfare

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