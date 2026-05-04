Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Supreme Court slams ‘nasty’ Registry for not issuing notice to ED, says officials think they are ‘super CJI’

The bench reiterated that it would not consider the merits of the bail plea until a 'comprehensive description' of assets is provided.
Last Updated : 04 May 2026, 07:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 May 2026, 07:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtEnforcement Directorate

Follow us on :

Follow Us