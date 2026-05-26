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Supreme Court stays Delhi HC order allowing law students with low attendance to take exams

The ruling came in the backdrop of the 2017 suicide of law student Sushant Rohilla at Amity University, where allegations of harassment over low attendance were raised.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 12:55 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 12:55 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtexamsLaw studentsattendance shortage

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