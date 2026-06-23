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Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order for early release of 1993 Bowbazar blast convict

A bench Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sanjeev Sachdeva passed the interim order while issuing notice on a petition filed by the West Bengal government challenging the High Court judgment.
Last Updated : 23 June 2026, 09:44 IST
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Published 23 June 2026, 09:44 IST
India NewsWest BengalSupreme Court

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