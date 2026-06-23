Supreme Court stays Delhi High Court order for early release of 1993 Bowbazar blast convict

<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday stayed the Delhi High Court’s directive for the premature release of Md Rashid Khan, the prime accused in the 1993 Kolkata Bowbazar blast that killed 69 people and injured hundreds.</p><p>A bench Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Sanjeev Sachdeva passed the interim order while issuing notice on a petition filed by the West Bengal government challenging the High Court judgment. </p><p>The court observed that allowing the release without staying the order would render the state’s appeal infructuous.</p><p>Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, appearing for the state, strongly opposed the relief granted to the TADA convict. He questioned the Delhi High Court’s reliance on reformative theory in a case involving a massive loss of lives and widespread destruction caused by the blast triggered by a huge cache of explosives stockpiled by Khan.</p>.Supreme Court asks petitioner to move Calcutta HC with plea concerning exclusion from ration list after SIR.<p>Senior advocate M R Shamshad, appearing for Rashid Khan on caveat, submitted that his client had already spent over 33 years in prison with satisfactory conduct. </p><p>He also pointed to the remission granted to a co-accused, Pannalal Jaiswara, in 2014. </p><p>The bench, however, noted that the roles of the two convicts were different, describing Rashid Khan as the “mastermind” behind the blast, which it termed “almost a terrorist act.</p><p>Shamshad highlighted Khan’s deteriorating health, stating that one of his eyes was non-functional and that he was suffering from multiple ailments. </p><p>The court, while acknowledging the submissions, proceeded with the stay.</p><p>The Delhi High Court had on June 5 allowed Khan’s petition for premature release, citing his long incarceration, good prison conduct, and the reformative philosophy of punishment. </p><p>“It has been held that reformation should be the dominant objective of a punishment and during incarceration, every effort should be made to recreate the good man out of a convicted prisoner,” the High Court had observed.</p><p>The state argued before the apex court that the High Court granted relief despite the Sentence Review Board’s recommendation against premature release, given Khan’s conviction under the stringent Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA).</p><p>The Bowbazar blast occurred on the night of March 16, 1993, just days after the Mumbai serial blasts. The explosion, triggered by explosives stored by Rashid Khan, a local don, devastated multiple residential buildings in central Kolkata, leaving 69 dead.</p>