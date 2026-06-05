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Supreme Court stays deportation of two women declared foreigners by Assam tribunal

A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana passed the interim order while issuing notice on the special leave petitions filed by the two women.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 16:30 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 16:30 IST
India NewsAssamSupreme CourtDeportationtribunal

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