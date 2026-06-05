Supreme Court stays deportation of two women declared foreigners by Assam tribunal

<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday stayed the deportation of two women who have been detained in a Goalpara detention camp in Assam after being declared foreigners by a tribunal.</p><p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and V Mohana passed the interim order while issuing notice on the special leave petitions filed by the two women.</p>.Supreme Court grants last opportunity to Centre for apprising its stand on deportation to Bangladesh.<p>“Issue notice, returnable on 16th July, 2026. In the meantime, status quo, as it exists today, shall be maintained. Petitioner, if they are in detention, shall not be deported till the next date of listing i.e. July 16, 2026,” the bench ordered.</p><p>The petitioners — Saleha Khatun and Sarbhanu Begum — have been languishing in the Goalpara detention camp since March 2, 2026, following orders passed by the Foreigners Tribunal at Darrang, which were upheld by the Gauhati High Court.</p><p>Advocate Fuzail Ahmad Ayyubi, appearing for the petitioners, submitted that both women, who are illiterate and over 50 years old, belong to economically vulnerable backgrounds and have been separated from their families despite producing substantial evidence of Indian citizenship.</p><p>Sarbhanu Begum’s plea stated that she is the daughter of Indian parents whose names figure in pre-1971 electoral records of a village in Nagaon district.</p><p>It was submitted NRC legacy data of her father, voter lists, certificates from Gaonburah and Gaon Panchayat, family electoral documents, and oral testimony of her brother to prove her lineage and long-standing residence in Assam.</p><p>Similarly, Saleha Khatun contended that she is the daughter of Ahsan Ali and Lt. Korpuljan, whose names were reflected in pre-1971 electoral rolls/NRC legacy data of Village Nagabandha in Nagaon district. </p>.Supreme Court refuses to entertain plea to fill vacant posts in state human rights commissions.<p>She too produced linkage documents including voter lists and testimonies from family members. Both petitions argued that the findings of the Foreigners Tribunal were “ex facie perverse, extremely hyper-technical and arbitrary,” and that the Gauhati High Court had mechanically affirmed them without proper appreciation of evidence.</p><p>The court issued notices to the Assam government, the Centre and other respondents, seeking their response within four weeks.</p>