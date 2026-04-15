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Supreme Court stays Telangana HC order granting one-week transit anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Atul S Chandurkar suspended the operation of the High Court's order on a plea filed by the Assam government, expressing surprise with the decision.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPawan KheraTelangana High Court

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