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Supreme Court stays Telangana HC's order granting anticipatory bail to Pawan Khera

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for the Assam government contended the plea by Khera before the Telangana High Court was an abuse of the process of law and amounted to forum shopping.
Last Updated : 15 April 2026, 06:36 IST
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Published 15 April 2026, 06:36 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtPawan KheraTelangana High Courtbail

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