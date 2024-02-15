Supreme Court strikes down Electoral Bond Scheme as unconstitutional

New Delhi: In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court, on Thursday, declared the Electoral Bonds Scheme introduced, in 2018, for contribution to political parties, as unconstitutional for being violative to the Right to Information of the citizens, and treating large companies and individual contributors alike.

A bench of Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud and Justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, J B Pardiwala, and Manoj Misra declared the scheme as unconstitutional for its non-disclosure provision and for being violative of right to information under Article 19(1)(a) and Article 14 of the Constitution.

The top court said financial support to political parties can lead to quid pro quo arrangements and the Electoral Bonds Scheme is not the only way to curb black money.

It said infringement to the Right to Information in the scheme is not justified.

By a unanimous verdict, the bench directed the State Bank of India to stop issuing bonds, and disclose all details within three weeks to the Election Commission, which will publish it on its website within one week. It directed the political parties to return the bonds which are within 15 days of validity and have not been encashed.

The court found that the scheme violated the right to information of citizens for the non-disclosure clause, about possible quid pro quo.

It held that the scheme gave primacy to the right to informational privacy as against the right to information.

"A company has more graver influence on the political process than contributions by individuals. Contributions by companies are purely business transactions. Amendment to Section 182 Companies Act is manifestly arbitrary for treating companies and individuals alike," the bench said.

The bench also said the scheme does not recognise the harm of allowing loss-making companies to contribute due to quid pro quo.

The court held that the Union government has not been able to establish the measure of non-disclosure under Clause 7(4) of the scheme is the least restrictive provision.

The court, however, said it is not that all political contributions are made with the intent to alter public policy as students, daily wagers, teachers etc also contribute. To not grant an umbrella of privacy to political contributions only because some contributions are made for other purposes is not impermissible, it added.

The court's judgement came on a batch of petitions filed by NGO Association for Democratic Reforms, CPI(M), MP Congress leader Jaya Thakur and others.

The Union government defended the scheme for treating all contributors equally with a confidentiality clause. It emphasised that moving away from black money to a regulated scheme served the public interest. It also said the scheme has an advantage of KYC as all the contributions to parties are through electoral bonds in the form of accounted transaction and within the normal banking channels.

