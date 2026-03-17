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Supreme Court strikes down law denying maternity leave to women with adopted child over 3 months old

An adoptive mother should be entitled to maternity leave of 12 weeks irrespective of the age of the adopted child, the court said.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 09:52 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 09:52 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMaternity Leave

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