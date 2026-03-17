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Supreme Court strikes down provision denying maternity leave for mother of adoptive child of above 3 months

The court said, the distinction drawn by sub-section (4) of Section 60 between an adoptive and a biological mother does not have a rational nexus with the object of the 2020 Code.
Last Updated : 17 March 2026, 14:30 IST
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Published 17 March 2026, 14:30 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtMaternity Leave

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