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Supreme Court surprised as rodents destroy currency notes seized in Bihar corruption case

The issue cropped up before the bench while hearing a plea filed by a woman, who was convicted and sentenced to a four-year imprisonment in a corruption case.
Last Updated : 25 April 2026, 10:24 IST
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Published 25 April 2026, 10:24 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBiharCorruptionrodents

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