<p>New Delhi: The<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Supreme%20Court"> Supreme Court</a> on Friday took suo motu cognisance of illegal sand mining in the National Chambal Sanctuary and threats to endangered aquatic wildlife.</p>.<p>A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said the court has taken cognisance of recent newspaper reports highlighting rampant illegal mining in areas where endangered gharial (long-snouted crocodile) species preservation programme is going on.</p>.<p>Due to the illegal <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Mining">mining</a>, the endangered gharials have to relocate, the court said.</p>.Illegal mining can lead to irreversible damage: Supreme Court bats for expert committee on Aravallis.<p>The bench said that even areas where the Madhya Pradesh chief minister had released gharials have come under illegal mining.</p>.<p>"Place the matter before the chief justice of India for necessary directions," the top court ordered the registry.</p>.<p>According to reports, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav released 10 gharials into the Chambal river at the sanctuary in Morena in February last year.</p>.<p>The National Chambal Sanctuary, also called the National Chambal Gharial Wildlife Sanctuary, is a 5,400 sq km tri-state protected area. Besides the endangered gharial, it is home to the red-crowned roof turtle and the endangered Ganges river dolphin.</p>.<p>Located on the Chambal river near the tripoint of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Uttar Pradesh, the sanctuary was first declared a protected area in Madhya Pradesh in 1978 and now constitutes a long narrow eco-reserve co-administered by the three states. </p>